$69.53 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $69.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.57 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $274.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

