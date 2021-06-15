70,550 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,491,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 198,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $236.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

