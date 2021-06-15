8,576 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.