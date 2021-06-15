$860.82 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $860.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $777.98 million. Generac reported sales of $546.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Generac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Generac by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $355.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.20. Generac has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

