$865.76 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $865.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $881.06 million. Xilinx posted sales of $726.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

