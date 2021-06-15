8,779 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

