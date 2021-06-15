A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in A.H. Belo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A.H. Belo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

AHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81. A.H. Belo has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

