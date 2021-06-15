AAX Token Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AAX Token has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $179,767.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00767271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.76 or 0.07794775 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.