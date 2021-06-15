AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. 48,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,467. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

