Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 91.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $10,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.
Abcam stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 88.57.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
