Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 91.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $10,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Abcam stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 88.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

