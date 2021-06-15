Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ADIG opened at GBX 101.53 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In other news, insider Alistair Mackintosh purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £25,250 ($32,989.29).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

