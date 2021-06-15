Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 19,677 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 793.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

