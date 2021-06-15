Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 305.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:EXR opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

