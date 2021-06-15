Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $492.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

