Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

