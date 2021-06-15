Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,867 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $478.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

