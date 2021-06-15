Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 42,270 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.