Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 74,040 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74,040 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

