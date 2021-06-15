Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 81,111 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

