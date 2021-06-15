Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 13th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

