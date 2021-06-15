ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Down 5.1%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 123,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,066,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

