Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADBE stock opened at $556.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.10. The firm has a market cap of $266.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.48.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

