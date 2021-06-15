Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $366.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.20 million to $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $339.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

AEIS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.13. 312,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

