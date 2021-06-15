Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

