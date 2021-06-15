Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,516 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of KL stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.