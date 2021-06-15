Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 16,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 32.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

