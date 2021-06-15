Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 98.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.56. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

