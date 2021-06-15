Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 465,254 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

