Aeron (ARNX) Trading 61.1% Lower Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $16,024.26 and $89,292.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00778196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00084399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.07862819 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.