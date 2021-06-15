Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the May 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARPO stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

