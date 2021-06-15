Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce $1.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $237,560,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

