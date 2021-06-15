AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.27.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AGCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.