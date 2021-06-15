Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Update

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agilyx AS stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Agilyx AS has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08.

About Agilyx AS

Agilyx AS engages in the chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into plastics, chemical intermediates, and low carbon fuels. The company develops systems and technologies to transform non-recyclable plastics into a range of valuable products; and produces styrene monomers from waste polystyrene, as well as offers refinery grade crude oil feedstock.

