AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGMH opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

