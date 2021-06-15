AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 13th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIBRF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.