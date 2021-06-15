Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.14. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

