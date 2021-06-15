Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 15,937 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.