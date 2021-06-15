Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 49,942 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 76.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,942 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $897.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

