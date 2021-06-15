Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of APD opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

