Airbus’ (EADSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -485.79 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.