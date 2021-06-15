Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €101.58. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

