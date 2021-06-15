Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

Several brokerages have commented on AKYA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AKYA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,981. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

