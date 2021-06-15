Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post sales of $163.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.57 million to $168.21 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $141.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $686.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $80.87. 4,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,231. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.