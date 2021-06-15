Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,532. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

