Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,200. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.