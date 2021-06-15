Alliance Global Partners Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$12.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HEXO traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.23. 1,266,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.76. HEXO has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

