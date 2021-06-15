Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 12,295 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 2U by 4,416.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $6,787,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.