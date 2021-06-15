Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.95% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

