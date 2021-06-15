Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

