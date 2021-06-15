Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.02

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 376,289 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.